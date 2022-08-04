Letter: Rude, crude, degrading

The Aug. 1 letter "More than unkind words" accuses some Star LTE contributors of being "rude, crude, degrading" towards Republicans. Funny, those three words so aptly describe Donald Trump and many of his followers. Trump unleashed a violent insurrection, openly denigrates women ("grab 'em by the p----"), and mocks handicapped people. His insurrectionists stormed the capitol, assaulted Capitol police, and defecated in the halls. Yes, the GOP welcomes radicals with open arms - Marjorie Taylor Greene, Josh Hawley, Lauren Boebert, Jim Jordan - the list goes on within the GOP ranks. We have the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and many very angry MAGA folks who take part in or condone attacks on school boards, public health officials, and the LGBTQ community. The GOP's own Rusty Bowers was treated to abhorrent harassment after telling the truth to the Jan. 6 committee. Vehicles with megaphones and signs proclaiming "Pedophile" circled his house and made threats. I am deeply offended by all the above. Just who is rude, crude and degrading?