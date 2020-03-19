Letter: Rug pulled out from athletes

In making the difficult decision to cancel sports events, authorities including the NCAA have made the right decision for now in light of the virus threat we all face. Our student athletes, many in mid-season, have had the rug pulled out from under them. Some who have spent years honing their skills and were about to matriculate to professional sports following their life-long aspirations to play in showcase national tournaments will not be able to. But the NCAA can remedy this by extending the eligibility of those affected by this mid-season shutdown. Let’s let them come back when it’s safe to finish the work they started and let them and the fans fulfill the promise of their athletic aspirations.
Ira Adler
Foothills
