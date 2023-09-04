I must respond to the biased writer's unfounded diatribe simply claiming that just Democrats are ruining American Society. First: the U.S. rightly or wrongly operates under two political parties each of which is jointly responsible for the existing state of our society.
Let's address a few of his claims: public education has become a concern in a number of some states, but especially Florida with their Republican governor's goal of banning any teaching of slavery/racism. Yes, military recruitment is down for a number of reasons (Iraq and Afghanistan, low unemployment and life style issues.) However, Webster doesn't recognize "Workism" training and neither do I. Our justice system is under fire because a former Republican president has warranted four criminal indictments. Too many so called "Law and Order" Republicans dismiss his actions as political.
In conclusion, serious mistakes have been made by both parties: the Iraq invasion, the ultimate handling of leaving Afghanistan, and a lack of partisan effort to ensure border security, gun control and welfare oversight.
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.