I must respond to the biased writer's unfounded diatribe simply claiming that just Democrats are ruining American Society. First: the U.S. rightly or wrongly operates under two political parties each of which is jointly responsible for the existing state of our society.

Let's address a few of his claims: public education has become a concern in a number of some states, but especially Florida with their Republican governor's goal of banning any teaching of slavery/racism. Yes, military recruitment is down for a number of reasons (Iraq and Afghanistan, low unemployment and life style issues.) However, Webster doesn't recognize "Workism" training and neither do I. Our justice system is under fire because a former Republican president has warranted four criminal indictments. Too many so called "Law and Order" Republicans dismiss his actions as political.