Letter: Rule of law smells good

After many years of Presidential vendettas it’s no wonder the writer assumed Garland was doing the same.

Unlike unchecked Presidential vendettas, here there are checks on power. It was the National Archives that alerted the DOJ about many high/highest level documents in the national interest that were taken without authorization.

So DOJ attorneys commenced negotiations to retrieve them. 2+ months’ of negotiations commenced. Trump lawyers stopped talking to the DOJ saying everything had been returned. FBI investigated—provided factual evidence a crime had been committed—and the DOJ wrote an affidavit based upon that investigation. Sure Garland signed it, but something this politically explosive demanded that the highest authority sign off on it.

Then there was another check on DOJ power. An independent judge appointed during Trump’s tenure reviewed the affidavit and agreed there was probable cause a crime had been committed. Only then was a search warrant issued.

Critics say the whole process stinks, but from where I sit the Rule of Law smells pretty good.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley