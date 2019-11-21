Impeachment investigations and tweets about them overshadowed tweets after the Stone guilty verdict and a few presidential military pardons. Some characterized the pardons as disrespecting the military justice system and in one case no trial had yet occurred. Donnie tweeted about the Obama appointed Stone case judge, the DC jury, the unfairness and a double standard. A double standard for Donnie's associates vs Mueller, Clinton, etc? Really? Case prosecuted by his DOJ. Was he saying the judge wasn't honest because he was appointed by a democrat or a black guy and the jurors ignored their oath and sworn duty finding Stone guilty because he was white or rich or a republican? Was he saying the Federal Court is biased, unfair? Was he just by his words and deeds showing how much he disrespects our laws and the systems which enforce them. Interestingly, he didn't say Stone wasn't guilty.
Clarence Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.