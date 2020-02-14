Letter: Rule of law

The rule of law, that which makes our government a democracy, is now in serious jeopardy. Courtesy of this authoritarian president who is reaching into the criminal justice system to alter the justice system. So if you do what is right, tell the truth and obey the law, but offend the president, you will be crushed by his vindictiveness. After his sham Senate impeachment trail, this is what we now have, a ruthless and vindictive person bent on destroying anyone who speaks out against him or speaks the truth of what happened.
This sounds like we are living in Russia, or maybe China. But we, citizens of the USA, are at risk of losing what we think of as our democracy. In my lifetime, we had two parties, but they both agreed that the Constitution and the rule of law was supreme, not the ego of a president who will do anything to bend those who oppose him to his will.and attack, threaten and destroy those who oppose him.
Carolyn Wayland
Tubac
