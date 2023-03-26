It is unfortunate that former President Trump has called on his followers to protest his potential indictment by a Grand Jury in New York. What he is essentially accusing the NY authorities of is 'lese-majeste' - the affront of suggesting that he be held accountable for his actions. Mr. Trump evidently does not think that any laws or rules should apply to him.

But the cornerstone of our democracy requires equal justice under law. Unfortunately this principle, so beautifully enunciated by Abraham Lincoln in his Lyceum Address, has been forgotten by the current crop of pro-Trump enablers in Congress and elsewhere. I would hope that they reflect on what Lincoln would think of them as they abandon principles to slavishly follow an individual who has such blatant contempt for democracy. How far down that very dark path are they willing to go?