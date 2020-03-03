Letter: Ruling Brings Tears

It is a sad day for our country when its highest court of justice grants impunity to US Border Patrol agents from their acts of violence and inhumanity.
Children still locked in freezing cages? Parents deported to countries they have never known? Teenagers violated in detention camps!
Now the Supreme Court has thrown out a Mexican family's right to sue a BP agent who shot and killed their teenage son through the border wall into Mexico for no justifiable reason.
The court ruling has sent a message that Homeland Security and its satellite Border Patrol Agency need answer to nobody, not even the law of the land.
I thank Ruth Bader Ginsberg for her and the three other votes. Unfortunately,
in this political climate diplomacy has been replaced by unfettered violence.
Susana Manzana
Downtown
