Letter: Runaway Steer.... Bite from Sausage...

Reading your paper today, I was amazed how incisive your research is on national (runaway steer still roams town's street) and international (burglar incriminated by bite from sausage) news. I just wonder what the AZ Daily Star standards are for "searching" national and international news. Perhaps all your staff does is navigate (cut and paste) the AssociatePress articles. Perhaps you should change your name the Arizona Daily Associated Press
IHOR KUNASZ
Oro Valley
