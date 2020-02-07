Letter: Rush Lamebrain???
Letter: Rush Lamebrain???

Why in the world has the Presidential Medal of Freedom been bestowed upon Rush Limbaugh? It would be impossible to demean this award any further than honoring a talk show radio host whose only qualification is kowtowing to the sitting president's views. Well I guess you could demean it further by awarding it to Bozo the Clown, though he has brought far more rational thought to American society than Rush Lamebrain.

It doesn't matter that he's dying...that's not a qualifier for an award of this magnitude. Everybody dies...but doesn't get an award for it!

Perhaps Trump and his GOP klansmen should establish a Presidential Medal of Bootlickers to better reward Rush and his ilk?

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

