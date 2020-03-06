Letter: RUSH LIMBAUGH MEDAL OF FREEDOM

A Tucsonan wrote that giving right wing, drug addled political commentator Mr Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom was a great idea and the right thing to do. That the medal was given to a deserving person because he is loved by millions of listeners. And does so much for the veterans and the right wing community. What a crock!
Don Imus was loved by millions of listeners too and he was taken off the air for comments that pale to the hatred Mr Limbaugh spews. Mr. Limbaugh has made a career of lying to the public, giving his one sided opinion. I realize Tucson is a bastion for the right wing haters, but common sense would indicate hatred shouldn't be spread. Giving someone the highest medal of the land for spreading misinformation and racism seems completely wrong.
John Bingham
North side
