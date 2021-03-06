 Skip to main content
Letter: Rush Limbaugh
Letter: Rush Limbaugh

Regarding your "Tribute" to Rush Limbaugh. Surprising to see this larger than life figure put below the fold, diced into four parts throughout the paper. I had to respond. I'm one of Rush's "Ditto Heads". I found him a welcome change from what was called news on most other media. He was a refreshing voice for us to hear the conservative side. If not for his ground breaking we wouldn't have Fox News, Beck, Hannity or Levin. Journalists are not what they once were, objective, and Rush fought back. I hilighted all the negative in the article and nary a kind word about his charities, love of country, or his childrens books to teach our real history which is lacking in schools today. Yes, Rush was boastful by his own admission and I thought it was part of his charm and humor. I have been a subcriber for years managing to overlook the liberal rhetoric but this is the last straw for me. I will not be renewing my subscription.

Courtney Ashbrook

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

