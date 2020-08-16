You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Rush to a vaccine
Letter: Rush to a vaccine

We are now rushing to develop a coronavirus vaccine in an atmosphere of panic and hope. As a scientist myself (now retired), I have seen something about rushing to a result under pressure from executives and politicians, knowing that fame, fortune, glory, and Nobel prizes await the first group out of the chute. Should we take the painstaking care necessary to be sure we do it right? Who wants to be known as the second man to walk on the moon? Are we like that cold fusion bunch that were pushed by a university administrator with sparkling visions of infinite glory and cash, plus a Nobel? I fear we will spend two billion dollars to distribute doses for a vaccine that doesn’t give as much immunity as we hope and that may have side effects, such as death, for some. Possibilities that nobody wants to see, so they won’t see them because then somebody else, who is willing to cut corners, could beat them to the punch.

George Yost

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

