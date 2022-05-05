Letter: Russia - now is the time for NATO

Clearly Mr. Putin is acting under the belief he will never be held accountable for the atrocities of his military. The world needs accountability of tyrants. NATO should immediately approve membership for Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. Next, give Russia 24 hours to stop all hostilities. If not, NATO should enter the war with all its military might. Russia will never be weaker than it is right now. The global alliance Mr. Biden has created against the Russian has never been stronger. Mr. Putin then needs to be presented to the Hague for war crimes accusations. This is a time when the world needs to take side. What happens now will shape the world for the next 100 years!