 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Russia and Ukraine
View Comments

Letter: Russia and Ukraine

  • Comments

While Putin’s hordes commit genocide on the ground and from the air, the “free world” stands by, justifying its moral paralysis by asserting Ukraine is not part of NATO, and there’s too great a “risk” of provoking Putin into a nuclear war. True, that’s a risk, but the consequences of not acting, like implementing a “no fly” zone, are equally dire, like encouraging expanded Putin adventurism, and Chinese aggression toward Taiwan. We’ve united the world in “condemning” Putin; we’ve enacted serious “sanctions” on Russia; we’re sending money and weapons; but these “actions” haven’t stopped the carnage. Mexico is not a NATO member. Would we stand by if Russia attacked Mexico? Israel is not a NATO member. Would we stand by if Russia attacked Israel, even at the risk of a nuclear conflict? Not as chance. Ukraine is no different.

Jack Graef

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News