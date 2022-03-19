Letter: Russia and Ukraine

While Putin’s hordes commit genocide on the ground and from the air, the “free world” stands by, justifying its moral paralysis by asserting Ukraine is not part of NATO, and there’s too great a “risk” of provoking Putin into a nuclear war. True, that’s a risk, but the consequences of not acting, like implementing a “no fly” zone, are equally dire, like encouraging expanded Putin adventurism, and Chinese aggression toward Taiwan. We’ve united the world in “condemning” Putin; we’ve enacted serious “sanctions” on Russia; we’re sending money and weapons; but these “actions” haven’t stopped the carnage. Mexico is not a NATO member. Would we stand by if Russia attacked Mexico? Israel is not a NATO member. Would we stand by if Russia attacked Israel, even at the risk of a nuclear conflict? Not as chance. Ukraine is no different.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.