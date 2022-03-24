 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Russia, are you listening?
Letter: Russia, are you listening?

One simple question and I welcome a response. Why is Vladimir Putin the only person on this earth that Donald Trump (Insult slinger in chief) has never dared criticize?

Susan Miller-Pinhey

Foothills

