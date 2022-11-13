Letter: Russia chased Satellite countries into NATO's arms

NATO didn't mess with Ukraine, Georgia and the like to entice them in NATO. Russia's brutal repressive and overtly corrupt regime meddled with these countries and placed puppet leaders in place. These tyrants mismanaged the countries and stole much of their wealth. It was this that lead to the Maidan. Rather than face such a reality they placed blame on NATO, in order to justify an invasion. Russia will not stop this behavior until they draw back a bloody nub. Supporting Ukraine is the right thing to do to keep from making the same mistake that Neville Chamberlain made with Czechoslovakia back prior to WWII. Sometimes you have to fight for peace or risk becoming livestock for tyrants. I support you Senator Kelly, as would my veteran father of 3 wars (WWII, Korea and Vietnam) if he were alive.