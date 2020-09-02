 Skip to main content
Letter: Russia Interference
"Trader Trump" did not have the Huevos to discuss bounties with his "Puppet Master Putin" why would he talk about the problem in Syria. I would have to think that the photos of the "Golden Showers" are real. Maybe he wants the Russians to help him win again.

Voters in Wisconsin, my home state, should rethink the hate message that he broadcasts. I also would like the "Christian Coalition" to rethink their stance. I thought that he only broke 9 of the 10 commandments until I thought of "Covid 19", bingo there is the 7th.

Look in the mirror and tell yourself that is he everything you want.

Kurt Ohlrich

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

