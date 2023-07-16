After careful thought, I agree with the premise of the article. However, the idea of providing cluster bombs being controversial puzzles me. As stated, the weapons are LESS dangerous to civilians, and Ukraine wil not use them in civilian areas (a no-brainer, since the conflict is in Ukraine, and they are certainly not going to attack their own cities). What was glaringly omitted was the fact that Russia has been indiscriminately using cluster bombs, on civilians, ever since the beginning of its shameful invasion of a sovereign nation. I have seen only one reference to this fact, and none on major media - also shameful.