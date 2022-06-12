 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Russian hell on Ukraine

We are so complacent with our ordinary lives in the US, and in Ukraine, not so far from where I am right now (western Poland), the reports about the horrors committed by Russian butchers, so-called soldiers, often Chechens, are coming in on a daily basis. We cannot even imagine the Armageddon that took place in Bucha or Makarív near Kyiv, massive crimes against humanity. Thousands of civilians were tortured and shot randomly, old, young, men and women; the soldiers raped whatever woman they could get hold of. Total destruction everywhere, no mercy for anybody or anything. A horde a la Bosch seems to have been released from hell and rushed like berserks into this innocent country. This is such a wake-up call; we must understand that once again utter barbarity is right on the threshold of the western world. It’s not even Cold War II, it is the ultimate conflict between civilization and murderous tyranny with no respect at all for human lives. Putin the monster!

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

