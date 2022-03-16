 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Letter: Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Think about this. Over 6,500 Russians citizens have already been arrested protesting their dictator’s immoral war against the Ukraine. And there are tens of thousands more Russians who despise Putin and his regime for his role in displacing over a million women and children but who live in fear as to what Putin’s government will do to them if arrested. America needs to send a strong message of support to the Russian people encouraging them to continue to stand up against what is going on in the Ukraine. Russian people, stop going to work, shut down your nation from within, it will help the Ukrainian people and build our solidarity with you. The Russian people can bring Putin to a standstill, continue to protest! Russia should be a friend and partner to Europe but what is happening now reinforces the fear and drive toward militarization. Freedom loving people everywhere support those in Ukraine and Russia who are standing up against the unlawful and immoral use of violence.

Richard Harper

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

