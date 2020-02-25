Letter: Russian Meddling

The Acting Director of National Intelligence supplies a briefing and now he is to be replaced because the President doesn’t like what he said. Well for goodness sakes it isn’t rocket science. Putin and Trump get along and are reported to like each other. As to the candidate most likely not to win centralist/moderate voters it’s Bernie Sanders. So, the best candidate from Trump’s re-election standpoint is a candidate far from the center and that’s Bernie. I figured that out after listening to one Democratic debate. Now as to Russia trying to influence the outcome, does anyone seriously doubt they wouldn’t try? The USA has challenged Russia’s sphere of influence, so certainly they want to interfere with America. None of this takes a PHD in political science or a trillion dollars in intelligence analysis to figure out.
Greg Hollingsworth
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.