Letter: Russian narrative is being promoted

The recent letter to the Star regarding Biden's cognitive ability ( Cognitive decline of Biden is obvious) is nothing more pushing than the Russian narrative they designed to help Trump.
This is the garbage you get on Facebook or other internet sources that are planted then repeated over and over. Biden's speech on vaccines and and distribution was a much more comprehensive command of the actual facts then I have ever seen coming out of Trumps mouth. On other topics Ive seen Trump do a decent job communicating as well.
Both Biden and Trump will stumble during speeches. Biden is actually a recovered stutterer so we should expect mistakes. Both will go off message and both will politicize. Instead of denigrating either candidate we should focus more on the substance and clarity of the message instead of regurgitating Russian or any other countries propaganda that is designed to interfere with our elections.
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!