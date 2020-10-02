 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Russian narrative is being promoted
View Comments

Letter: Russian narrative is being promoted

The recent letter to the Star regarding Biden's cognitive ability ( Cognitive decline of Biden is obvious) is nothing more pushing than the Russian narrative they designed to help Trump.

This is the garbage you get on Facebook or other internet sources that are planted then repeated over and over. Biden's speech on vaccines and and distribution was a much more comprehensive command of the actual facts then I have ever seen coming out of Trumps mouth. On other topics Ive seen Trump do a decent job communicating as well.

Both Biden and Trump will stumble during speeches. Biden is actually a recovered stutterer so we should expect mistakes. Both will go off message and both will politicize. Instead of denigrating either candidate we should focus more on the substance and clarity of the message instead of regurgitating Russian or any other countries propaganda that is designed to interfere with our elections.

Todd Smyth

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Steve Kerrrrr ... should mind his own business in "failed state" California, says the chairman for Pima County's Republican Party. That and more in our Monday Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A Choice

To all those voters who have moved to Arizona from a state run by Democrats because you were fed up with the taxes, entitlement programs, crim…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News