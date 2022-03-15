Letter: Russian Symbols Have Gone From the Hammer & Sickle To "Z"

In Russia, the "Z" is fast becoming seen as a staunchly pro-war symbol of President Putin's invasion of Ukraine. It has been sported by politicians, seen on the sides of cars, vans, and on bus shelters. Recently, Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak is facing disciplinary proceedings by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) for displaying the letter "Z" on his singlet at the podium next to a Ukrainian rival in Qatar. What Ukraine and the rest of the world view the Russian "Z" as, zealot for Putin and zorino for the lies and misinformation he spreads to his people and the rest of the world. In reality, Putin is less than ZERO. Ukraine and the world need to ZAP the Russian "Z" along with Putin and his army.
Max LaPlante
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.