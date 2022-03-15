 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Russian Symbols Have Gone From the Hammer & Sickle To "Z"
View Comments

Letter: Russian Symbols Have Gone From the Hammer & Sickle To "Z"

  • Comments

In Russia, the "Z" is fast becoming seen as a staunchly pro-war symbol of President Putin's invasion of Ukraine. It has been sported by politicians, seen on the sides of cars, vans, and on bus shelters. Recently, Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak is facing disciplinary proceedings by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) for displaying the letter "Z" on his singlet at the podium next to a Ukrainian rival in Qatar. What Ukraine and the rest of the world view the Russian "Z" as, zealot for Putin and zorino for the lies and misinformation he spreads to his people and the rest of the world. In reality, Putin is less than ZERO. Ukraine and the world need to ZAP the Russian "Z" along with Putin and his army.

Max LaPlante

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News