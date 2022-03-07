Letter: Russian sympathizers

I don't understand why there are Russian sympathizers in our country. The Russian government has a continuing bloody history as witnessed by current atrocities in Ukraine. Since the late 1950s, Russia had its nuclear arsenal pointed directly at U.S. cities. Make no mistake. Russia is our enemy and I say that without equivocation. Commentators in the media that play down Russia's evil, despicable geopolitics are damaging our national interests and serving as nothing more than useful idiots for the Kremlin. Cheer on the brave Ukrainians who no doubt will lose a valiant fight for a democratic future.
Lee Aitken
Northwest side
