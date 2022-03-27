Letter: Russian War Crimes Reparations

The Hague Court is reviewing Russia’s Ukrainian actions for war crimes. Even if the Russians are found guilty, their history tells us they will refuse to be bound by it.
Justice could still be done if the sanctioned Russian bank accounts, yachts and homes, and other Russian and oligarch assets could be legally confiscated as crime reparations and used as compensation to rebuild Ukraine’s infrastructure and its citizens’ lives. Russia has committed economic crimes as well as war crimes.
Let Putin watch as Russia’s assets are depleted in order to make Ukrainians whole again.
Leonard Kronman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.