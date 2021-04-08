Letter: Russia's Putin testing a perceived cognitively weak Biden

A couple weeks ago, after Biden referred to Russia's Putin as a 'killer', Putin challenged him to do a live online debate. Putin believes that Biden is weak and has cognitive problems. Wonder if he saw Biden stumbling on the steps going to Airforce One? Now Putin is once again escalating tensions with Ukraine threatening a peace deal that has been in place since July. Russian tanks are poised along the Ukraine border. Remember it was under Obama and Biden in 2014 that Russia invaded the Crimea and later, Russian surrogates shot down a Malaysian airline over Ukraine killing 298 passengers. Obama and Biden's response to all of that was quite modest, just imposing some sanctions. Obama and Biden refused to provide Ukraine with arms to defend themselves. That came later by Trump, who provided them with Javelin anti-tank missiles. And what was the initial response of Obama to Putin for 2016 election interference? He told Putin to "cut it out." Putin has no reason to fear Joe Biden.
Tom Galloway
Northwest side
