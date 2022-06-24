Letter: Rusty Bowers made us Proud

Watching the January 6 hearing today was an uplifting experience as Rusty Bowers testified to his willingness to do the RIGHT thing and uphold his oath to our federal and state constitution. We should all be proud that we have such an honest public official in our state. Due to his ethical and lawful decision to uphold the decision of Arizona voters in the 2020 presidential election he, his family and staff have suffered harassment and threats from those who only want to believe Trump’s falsehoods.