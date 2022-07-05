Letter: Rusty Bowers, man of mystery

Yesterday I was in awe of Rusty Bowers, man of integrity who dared to keep his oath of office and Constitution, faithful to his god as he understood him. I revered him, not as a geologically strong Republican, but as the political man we need more of, not a convert to the Democratic party, but a worthy opponent.

And then…yes, and then my new fantasy hero spoke again, saying “but I’d vote for him again because…” and so forth. This sounds like Trump’s Charlottesville reassurance that there are good people on both sides speech.

Please, Rusty, would you please explain to me how you could overlook the obvious fact that Trump tried and is still trying to wreck our Democratic system of government for his selfish benefit? Because, Rusty, you are not alone. Chaos is on your side.

Susan VonKersburg

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

