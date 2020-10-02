 Skip to main content
Letter: Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Letter: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Within an hour after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, Fox News “experts” were bellowing about returning the Constitution to its original intentions. We’ll be hearing a lot about “originalism” and “contextualism” as judicial philosophies. Extremely oversimplified, they amount to divining what the Founding Fathers meant when they wrote the Constitution in 1787. Authors of the Constitution often didn’t know what they wanted. The Constitution doesn’t include the number of justices on the Supreme Court and it doesn’t give the court the right to determine if laws or actions are constitutional. That all came later. The Founders’ brilliance showed they didn’t claim to know everything.

The Constitution tacitly approved slavery, which is abhorrent to us now. Is this what we want to “return” to? Can anybody confidently say what the Founding Fathers wanted about digital privacy, health care, or campaign finance?

Dennis Ritchie

Midtown

