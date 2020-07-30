Letter: Ruth Marcus editorial

I am totally confused…the deputy editor cannot distinguish the forest from the trees (shortsightedness). Let us address your ”festering fascism”. Do you mean “destructive anarchism”? You describe“peaceful” protesters. Are those the same ones who destroy businesses, burn police stations and churches and attack innocent people? Do you not watch video after video of this despicable behavior (which by the way nothing to do with black lives matter, since most of them are white) and report these heinous acts? No, total silence in the press except your ludicrous statement that the destruction of public property is a “legitimate” problem?
And no reporting on the “courageous” mayors and governors who cannot solve their local problems, use the “Ostrich” approach, and then criticize government intervention. Finally, you have shown your true color at the end of your article by mentioning “Trump’s understandably terrified of loosing the election”. I think you should change your paper’s name to the Red Post or perhaps the Post Pravda
IHOR KUNASZ
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
