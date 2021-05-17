Letter: S. 1 Is Bad Policy

We need legislation to make sure every eligible individual can vote and his or her vote isn’t stolen or diluted through fraud. The “For the People Act” S. 1 enables and increases fraud.
S. 1 sabotages state voter ID laws, which now thwart impersonation and voter registration fraud, duplicate voting, and voting by ineligible individuals. Under S. 1, anyone could claim to be who they say there and coupled with same-day voter registration opens the door for massive fraud.
S. 1 requires automatically registering individuals to vote who partake in government programs such as welfare or getting a driver’s license. S. 1 automatically enrolls ineligible voters and limits states ability to verify eligible voters or remove ineligible voters from registration rolls.
Sometimes legislation’s bad policy, unnecessary, or unconstitutional. “For The People Act” has all three aspects. We urge Senators Sinema and Kelley to reject this bill.
Jack Tirrell
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.