Letter: S.S.D.D.
Letter: S.S.D.D.

Well Gaetz and Taylor-Greene are at it again. After three venues in California sensibly decided not to accommodate their dog-and-pony show they held a street side rally and decried "Communism" in California.

This once more illustrates the party of the extremely limited intellects, the Republicans, continuing their flow of verbal diarrhea.

They need to check up on one Alexander Navalny before they yap about the Communist approach to criticism. He is a loud voice protesting the U.S.S.R.'s government. Vladimir Putin, good trumpster that he is, arranged for him to receive a good dose of deadly nerve toxin ( this is not the first time they have used this approach on critics ) and then dumped him in solitary confinement for a few years.

Has anyone heard a peep from them about this ??

Timothy Canny

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

