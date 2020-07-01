Letter: S Word
View Comments

Letter: S Word

S Word

Well, I know it’s not polite to say it, but obviously the time has come to say it; some people are just stupid. If you refuse to wear a mask in public places during a pandemic, you are stupid. If you think people of color are treated the same as white people in the justice system, you are stupid. If you think Donald Trump is morally fit to lead America, sorry, you are stupid. If you think it is proper to revere the losers of our bloody civil war with statues and monuments, you too are stupid. If you believe your political party is always right, yep, you’re stupid. If you think climate change is a hoax, I’m pretty sure you’re stupid. If you get all your news and opinions from social media, boy, are you stupid.

Now, I am aware that if I am correct that means more than half of our country is just plain stupid.

Carl Foster

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News