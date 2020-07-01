Letter: S Word

S Word
Well, I know it’s not polite to say it, but obviously the time has come to say it; some people are just stupid. If you refuse to wear a mask in public places during a pandemic, you are stupid. If you think people of color are treated the same as white people in the justice system, you are stupid. If you think Donald Trump is morally fit to lead America, sorry, you are stupid. If you think it is proper to revere the losers of our bloody civil war with statues and monuments, you too are stupid. If you believe your political party is always right, yep, you’re stupid. If you think climate change is a hoax, I’m pretty sure you’re stupid. If you get all your news and opinions from social media, boy, are you stupid.
Now, I am aware that if I am correct that means more than half of our country is just plain stupid.
Carl Foster
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
