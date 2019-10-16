Consider the following scenario.
Your son or daughter is one of the 50 soldiers in northern Syria who some wanted to stand as an obstacle to an invading army of 15,000 soldiers. This is a war over land between the Kurds and Turks which has been going on for decades. If the so-called "trip wire" of Americans doesn't work and your son or daughter dies in the battle was it worth him/her to die for this cause? If they were killed would we demand war on our Allie Turkey? As a veteran of Viet Nam, it is not wise to get between sides in a civil war. So the very wise move by President Trump was to get your and my son/daughter out of there and then deal with the Turks. It is easy to demand action and be so brave on the battlefront when sitting on a cushioned chair in a safe environment.
John Ricketson
Sahuarita
