 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sacrificing American Lives
View Comments

Letter: Sacrificing American Lives

  • Comments

In the context of more than 715,000 American deaths from the coronavirus, GOP politicians continue to oppose mandates for vaccinations against the coronavirus.

I believe the Republican Party of 2021 will do anything to regain power in 2022, including sacrificing the lives of Americans. Opposing life saving vaccine mandates are evidence of this.

Research now indicates that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 then those who are fully vaccinated. CDC studies find vaccinated people are nearly five times less likely to be infected and 10 times less likely to get so sick they are hospitalized.

Nevertheless, Republican Governors DeSantis, Abbot, Kemp, Reeves, respectively of Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Mississippi, continue to oppose vaccination mandates which will save lives.

These governors and the GOP leadership place their political interests above those of the Americans they represent. Truly, a heartbreaking situation.

Sturt Sellinger

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Audit results

Karen Fann, Arizona Senate President, displayed her incompetence again when responding to a report from Clear Ballot in a three hour Senate me…

Local-issues

Letter: Cell Tower Tyranny

I work at a small family run business and Verizon is contracting out the installation of their upgraded 5G poles. The contractors decided to p…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News