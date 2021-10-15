Letter: Sacrificing American Lives

In the context of more than 715,000 American deaths from the coronavirus, GOP politicians continue to oppose mandates for vaccinations against the coronavirus.
I believe the Republican Party of 2021 will do anything to regain power in 2022, including sacrificing the lives of Americans. Opposing life saving vaccine mandates are evidence of this.
Research now indicates that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 then those who are fully vaccinated. CDC studies find vaccinated people are nearly five times less likely to be infected and 10 times less likely to get so sick they are hospitalized.
Nevertheless, Republican Governors DeSantis, Abbot, Kemp, Reeves, respectively of Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Mississippi, continue to oppose vaccination mandates which will save lives.
These governors and the GOP leadership place their political interests above those of the Americans they represent. Truly, a heartbreaking situation.
Sturt Sellinger
Northwest side
