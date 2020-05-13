Letter: Sacrificing Lives for the Economy

Bereaved Mother’s Day was May 3. Women whose children were ripped from them by gun violence, illness or accident, are remembered one day a year, though they feel the loss daily. Now, as the deaths by COVID-19 increase and the CDC warns us that the crisis is not over, the Trump administration and GOP leaders are telling us that the lives of our beloved are fodder for the economy. How many loved ones are they willing to sacrifice? With access to testing and medical care their privileged positions provide, they aren’t planning on losing any. It’s our children and parents that they are offering up on the altar of the economy. To riff on Leona Helmsly’s infamous statement, it’s only the little people who will die. Lives are acceptable losses to the rich and powerful hungering for more of both. Next May, we may feel the effects of a stronger economy, but, doubtless, we will feel the devastation of many more bereaved mothers.
Linda Petersen-Vargas
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!