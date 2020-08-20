 Skip to main content
Letter: Sad and Simple
Letter: Sad and Simple

I remember reading about S. Korea and other countries

involved in contact tracing. Why out leaders don't do

the same is sad but simple. They just don't care. They

are profoundly unscientific. I don't have to tell you

that their reluctance to do the right thing has resulted in

needless suffering and countless deaths.

Kathleen Pastryk

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

