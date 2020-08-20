Letter: Sad and Simple

I remember reading about S. Korea and other countries
involved in contact tracing. Why out leaders don't do
the same is sad but simple. They just don't care. They
are profoundly unscientific. I don't have to tell you
that their reluctance to do the right thing has resulted in
needless suffering and countless deaths.
Kathleen Pastryk
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!