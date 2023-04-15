It is a sad day in Tennessee when two Black state representatives were expelled for demonstrating for gun legislation. The nation saw through this farce on live television in real time, When representative Gloria Johnson was asked why she was allowed to stay in the house of representatives, she believes it was because of the color of her skin.

Tennessee needs to wake up and come to the party! Their legislature is a prime example of the old adage "absolute power corrupts absolute. Apparently Tennessee politics has swung far to the conservative side.

The reason this is sad because in recent years, politics in Tennessee had become more moderate regardless of party. With the expulsion of these two young representatives, Tennessee is turning back the clock to a prior era which was not just conservative but radically so. Let's hope Tennessee can do better in the future. ,

Fran Gordon

Green Valley