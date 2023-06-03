A Trump on steroids is not the answer to our national and international challenges, especially one who dismisses Putin's criminal aggression in Ukraine as a local "territorial dispute". Being the darling of Cuban and retired Floridians is not an automatic and sufficient qualification for the U.S. presidency, particularly when there is ample evidence that he hasn't yet emerged from political puberty. Also, anybody who considers January 6th the expression of patriotism or a legitimate political discourse, shouldn't be a candidate for the highest office in the land.
Our country has a huge arsenal of qualified individuals in all fields of human endeavor. However, those potentially talented statesmen who would qualify for the presidency, e.g. certain senators and governors, are either few or reluctant to enter today's toxic presidential campaigns.
Unless candidates with intellectual acumen, experience, wisdom and courage emerge in the not to distant future, we will most probably be faced with a tragic repeat performance of the 2020 presidential confrontation.
Frederick Leinfest
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.