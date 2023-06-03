A Trump on steroids is not the answer to our national and international challenges, especially one who dismisses Putin's criminal aggression in Ukraine as a local "territorial dispute". Being the darling of Cuban and retired Floridians is not an automatic and sufficient qualification for the U.S. presidency, particularly when there is ample evidence that he hasn't yet emerged from political puberty. Also, anybody who considers January 6th the expression of patriotism or a legitimate political discourse, shouldn't be a candidate for the highest office in the land.