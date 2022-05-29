Letter: Saddened and Angry

When will this gun violence end? Gun violence in schools, places of worship, stores, factories, night clubs, music festivals, streets and in our homes. Actions are needed to rid this nation of assault weapons and handguns. It is past time for local, state, federal and US Supreme Court actions to eliminate this insanity of gun violence!
There have been 3500 mass shootings (defined as 4 or more killed or injured) since Sandy Hook.
Dale Secord
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.