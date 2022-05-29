 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Saddened and Angry

  • Comments

When will this gun violence end? Gun violence in schools, places of worship, stores, factories, night clubs, music festivals, streets and in our homes. Actions are needed to rid this nation of assault weapons and handguns. It is past time for local, state, federal and US Supreme Court actions to eliminate this insanity of gun violence!

There have been 3500 mass shootings (defined as 4 or more killed or injured) since Sandy Hook.

Dale Secord

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News