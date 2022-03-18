Letter: Sadly history repeats.

Sadly, there always seems to be a never ending line of dictators. Just as Hitler invaded Poland in 1939, Vladimir Putin is now invading the Ukraine. This time there is no Neville Chamberlin to ignore the fact. The world is reacting to this tyranny with sanctions that have made a great economic impact on the invaders. The human impact around the world is still to be defined. The Russian invasion is on the pretext of protecting its borders and preventing Ukraine from joining NATO. With this invasion Russia is proving why it is so important that there is a NATO. Russia, which geographically is the largest country in the word, under this dictator just seeks to expand its domain. History will only tell what the world consequences will be.
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.