Letter: Safari Club Advocacy paid off this summer

The summer of 2020 has been productive for Arizona outdoorsmen. On August 31st, Safari Club International’s efforts to prevent anti-hunting legislation in nearby California from becoming law ended in success when the legislative session ended without a vote on the bill.
President Trump also signed into law the Great American Outdoor Act, which authorized funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) to the tune of $1.9 billion. More than $235 million has been pumped into Arizona through the LWCF, and those projects have opened and expanded hunting opportunities and access on thousands of acres.
Hunting opportunities were expanded even further in early August when Secretary Bernhardt announced the “opening and expansion of over 850 hunting and fishing opportunities across more than 2.3 million acres at 147 national wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries.” In Arizona specifically, this translates to increased access to a staggering 998,000 acres across 4 national parks.
Laird Hamberlin
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
