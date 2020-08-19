Letter: Safety First

Much has been said about trying to force people to adhere to the virus protocols; i.e., wear a mask, distance yourself, avoid large crowds, etc. and yet we can clearly see the opposite in news and print. When all is said and done, we can only protect and keep safe those who want to be safe and avoid the virus. When humans first banded together for protection and put into practice “safety in numbers”, there were those who sneered at the thought of having their ”freedom” restricted; they did not last long in that hostile environment.
Today, we all seek to be safe in this pandemic and like earlier in our history, there are those who sneer at the protocols and seek to retain their personal “freedom”, sometimes at a cost to others. You can not reason with a rock, you can only protect those willing to listen and change. Like in earlier times, Nature will select “survival of the fittest” and the rest will become a statistic.
Richard Rebl
East side
