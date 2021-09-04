Letter: Saigon/Kabul

Saigon exit messier? Kabul is deja vu all over again. The United States was in both countries too long. Why was the United States in either? Both the wars in Viet Nam and Afghanistan were shams and mistakes of judgement. During the Vietnam War the generals lied to the President. Who has lied to us about Afghanistan? Wasn't it the wrong country to go to war with in the first place? In any war, it is illogical to think we can get everyone evacuated. Wars are wars.
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
