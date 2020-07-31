Letter: Salutes

I saw another editorial in the Daily Star slamming President Trump for saluting when he did not serve in the military. Oddly enough, in the latest Joe Biden spot, it shows him saluting. Not only did he not serve, he was part of the most anti-military (and veterans) administration in recent history. Tell me, where is the outrage for him saluting without serving?
Robert Hunt
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
