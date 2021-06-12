 Skip to main content
Letter: Same old rhetoric
Letter: Same old rhetoric

It's happening again. Another shooting and once again the left in Congress is calling for more gun laws. It seems though, that the places where most of these shootings are happening are the places that have these same laws that the left is calling for. Weapons banning, magazine limits, comprehensive background checks, and registrations are the law in California. Yet San Jose just had a shooting. This time, no assault weapons were used. The shooter had 2 handguns.

Think about this for a minute. These laws have been in California for many years. These laws are not slowing the crime rate there. If they are NOT working there, what makes you think they will work nation wide? The answer is, they won't. To the criminals, you are a joke. They laugh at new gun laws because they only make their work place safer for them. Open your eyes people. Learn.

Steven Barker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

