Letter: Same ole, same ole.
View Comments

Letter: Same ole, same ole.

Some things never change. When I do read the opinion page I often find letters insulting President Trump and those who support his policies. A column by Mr. Rude, "America's covenanting unfulfilled" is the latest. I read the opinion carefully, and, as usual, there was no substantive arguments presented over policy. Just more insults, such as when describing President Trump, one letter writer calls him,"a fragile man-child" and adding that, "Shame on his followers for following." Same ole, same ole, no arguments, no substance, just more arrogance. Let's be clear, I don't follow President Trump. I only follow Jesus of Nazareth. I support Trump's policies. You mentioned, "The Covenant, fundamental principles of decency." If values are really that important to you, show some.

J. Randall Deeming

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

Daily, the face of Mark Kelly adorns our television screen with the call for low-cost pharmaceuticals. We are at war fighting a world-wide pan…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: As November and the election draw near, so do more and more letters comparing the pros and cons of the two candidates. Their similarities and differences are the focus of today's Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News