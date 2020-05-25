Letter: Same ole, same ole.

Some things never change. When I do read the opinion page I often find letters insulting President Trump and those who support his policies. A column by Mr. Rude, "America's covenanting unfulfilled" is the latest. I read the opinion carefully, and, as usual, there was no substantive arguments presented over policy. Just more insults, such as when describing President Trump, one letter writer calls him,"a fragile man-child" and adding that, "Shame on his followers for following." Same ole, same ole, no arguments, no substance, just more arrogance. Let's be clear, I don't follow President Trump. I only follow Jesus of Nazareth. I support Trump's policies. You mentioned, "The Covenant, fundamental principles of decency." If values are really that important to you, show some.
J. Randall Deeming
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
