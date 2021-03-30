Letter: Same Predictable Response to Shootings from Congress

You can expect exactly the same response, from Congress, to the mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder as they have had to other recent similar killings. Only bold talk about stricter gun control after a call for prayers and another “moment of silence” for the victims, who are strangers to Congress. If a few congressman had been slaughtered, dying from gunfire in the January Capital Insurrection, then action would have taken place on gun control instead of ignoring the lives and families of ordinary citizens.
Owen Rentfro
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.