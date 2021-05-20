 Skip to main content
Letter: Same Tired Old Playbook (Corrected)
Letter: Same Tired Old Playbook (Corrected)

When the Reagan administration took office, the Justice Department tried to prevent court-ordered school busing and cut back litigation against segregated schools. The administration sought to soften the provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, backing down only after Congressional Republicans refused to go along.

At his first press conference, Reagan also disclosed his plan to roll back affirmative action. The president appointed Clarence M. Pendleton, Jr., as the first black chairman of the formerly non-partisan Civil Rights Commission. Pendleton immediately solidified his conservative bona fides by dismissing affirmative action as a “bankrupt policy.”

At the same time, the Reagan administration ramped up efforts at cutting social programs that assisted low income families, including public assistance, job training, food stamps, and even school lunches.

By the second year, Reagan’s advisers began to fret that the president was losing black voters and white moderates. Does anyone see any parallels to today’s Republican agenda?

Steve Goldzwig

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

